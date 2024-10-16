We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Q3 Earnings
The upcoming report from Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.38 per share, indicating an increase of 5.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $775.93 million, representing an increase of 8.7% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Alexandria Real Estate Equities metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other income' reaching $11.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +80.9% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental' should arrive at $769.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.7% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $290.06 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $269.37 million.
Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities have demonstrated returns of -2.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ARE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>