Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Citizens Financial Group (CFG - Free Report) reported $1.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.6%. EPS of $0.79 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Citizens Financial Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Book value per common share: $51.25 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $49.07.
  • Net charge-offs: $192 million versus $177.44 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.
  • Return on average common equity: 6.1% compared to the 6.6% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Return on average total assets: 0.7% versus 0.7% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 66.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 65.9%.
  • Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets: $197.16 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $199.98 billion.
  • Tangible book value per common share: $33.54 versus $31.32 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs as a % of average loans and leases: 0.5% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio): 10.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.7%.
  • Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 9.4% compared to the 9.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 11.9% compared to the 11.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Citizens Financial Group have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

