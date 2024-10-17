Compared to Estimates, CSX (CSX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, CSX (
CSX Quick Quote CSX - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.62 billion, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68 billion, representing a surprise of -1.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how CSX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Operating Margin: 37.4% compared to the 62% average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue per unit - Intermodal: $697 versus $719.66 estimated by four analysts on average. Volume - Merchandise - Automotive: 98 thousand versus 101.14 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Volume - Merchandise - Minerals: 96 thousand versus 94.57 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Coal: $553 million compared to the $561.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year. Revenue- Intermodal: $509 million compared to the $529.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year. Revenue- Merchandise- Fertilizers: $118 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $132.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.8%. Revenue- Merchandise- Chemicals: $727 million compared to the $698.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year. Revenue- Merchandise- Automotive: $301 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $314.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%. Revenue- Merchandise- Minerals: $202 million compared to the $198.20 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year. Revenue- Merchandise- Forest Products: $259 million versus $269.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Revenue- Total Merchandise: $2.23 billion versus $2.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.
Shares of CSX have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
