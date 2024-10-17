Back to top

PPG Industries (PPG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

PPG Industries (PPG - Free Report) reported $4.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. EPS of $2.13 for the same period compares to $2.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.65 billion, representing a surprise of -1.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PPG Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial Coatings: $1.65 billion versus $1.69 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Performance Coatings: $2.92 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
  • Segment Income- Industrial Coatings: $199 million versus $245.41 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- Performance Coatings: $513 million compared to the $488.82 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of PPG Industries have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

