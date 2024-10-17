Equifax (
Image: Bigstock
Equifax (EFX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported $1.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.3%. EPS of $1.85 for the same period compares to $1.76 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion, representing a surprise of -0.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.84.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Equifax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Operating revenue- Asia Pacific: $88.50 million compared to the $87.07 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.
- Operating revenue- Latin America: $96.70 million versus $101.69 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.7% change.
- Operating revenue- Europe: $94.90 million compared to the $93.78 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.
- Operating revenue- Canada: $64.80 million compared to the $68.57 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.
- Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions: $476.90 million versus $463.14 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.
- Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions: $620 million compared to the $625.10 million average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.
- Operating revenue- Total International: $344.90 million compared to the $351.76 million average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.
- Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Mortgage Solutions: $38 million compared to the $34.30 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.2% year over year.
- Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Financial Marketing Services: $57.80 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $53.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.
- Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions- Verification Services: $524.90 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $520.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%.
- Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Online Information Solutions: $381.10 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $374.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%.
- Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions- Employer Services: $95.10 million compared to the $103.66 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.3% year over year.
Shares of Equifax have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.