Rexford Industrial (REXR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Rexford Industrial (REXR - Free Report) reported $241.84 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.7%. EPS of $0.59 for the same period compares to $0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $239.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was +1.72%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Rexford Industrial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental revenues: $238.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $230.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%.
  • Revenues- Management and leasing services: $0.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.
  • Revenues- Interest income: $3.29 million compared to the $3.45 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.30 versus $0.28 estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Rexford Industrial have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

