We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Discover (DFS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Discover (DFS - Free Report) reported $4.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $3.69 for the same period compares to $2.59 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.28, the EPS surprise was +12.50%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Discover performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Discover here>>>
- Credit Card Loans - Discover Card Sales Volume: $53.38 billion versus $54.39 billion estimated by 15 analysts on average.
- Net Interest Margin: 11.4% versus the 14-analyst average estimate of 11.3%.
- Operating Efficiency: 38% versus the 14-analyst average estimate of 36.2%.
- Net Principal Charge-off Rate: 4.9% compared to the 4.9% average estimate based on 14 analysts.
- Credit Card Loans - Total Discover Card Volume: $56.59 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $58.03 billion.
- Network Volume - Total Payment Services: $100.47 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $99.85 billion.
- Network Volume - Diners Club International: $10.39 billion versus $10.08 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Network Volume - Network Partners: $7.51 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $9.59 billion.
- Network Volume - PULSE Network: $82.57 billion versus $80.67 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Transactions Processed on Networks - Discover Network: $954 million versus $990.33 million estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio: 13.5% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 13.3%.
- Transactions Processed on Networks - Total: $3.38 billion versus $3.38 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.
Shares of Discover have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.