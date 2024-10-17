Alcoa (
Alcoa (AA) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Alcoa (AA - Free Report) reported $2.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to -$1.14 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was +147.83%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Alcoa performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina: $485 compared to the $487.83 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Average realized third-party price per metric ton of aluminum: $2,877 compared to the $2,878.61 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Third-party alumina shipments in Tons: 2,052 Kmt compared to the 2,136.71 Kmt average estimate based on two analysts.
- Third-party aluminum shipments in Tons: 638 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 647.51 Kmt.
- Total sales- Aluminum: $1.81 billion versus $1.84 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change.
- Third-party sales- Bauxite: $93 million versus $91.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.2% change.
- Third-party sales- Alumina: $1 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change.
- Intersegment sales- Aluminum: $5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25%.
- Total Third-party sales: $2.90 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.
- Intersegment sales- Alumina: $565 million compared to the $491.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.3% year over year.
- Total sales- Alumina: $1.66 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.1% change.
- Third-party sales- Aluminum: $1.80 billion versus $1.87 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.
Shares of Alcoa have returned +21.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.