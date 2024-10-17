Back to top

3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

O'Shaughnessey MarketLeadersValue I

(OFVIX - Free Report) : 0.54% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. OFVIX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. OFVIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.7%.

RMB Small Cap I

(RMBBX - Free Report) : 0.95% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. RMBBX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 10.05% over the last five years, RMBBX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Vanguard Growth & Income Admiral

(VGIAX - Free Report) : 0.24% expense ratio and 0.21% management fee. VGIAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 15.93%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


