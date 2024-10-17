See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights IR(GLCTX - Free Report) : 0.65% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. GLCTX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. GLCTX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 18.19%.
Vanguard Strategic Small Cap Equity(VSTCX - Free Report) : 0.26% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. VSTCX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. With yearly returns of 13.82% over the last five years, VSTCX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
American Funds Growth and Income Portfolio R4(RGNEX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.34%. Management fee: 0%. Five year annual return: 10.95%. RGNEX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.