Texas Instruments (TXN) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
In its upcoming report, Texas Instruments (TXN - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, reflecting a decline of 24.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.11 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.3%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Texas Instruments metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should arrive at $302.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Embedded Processing' should come in at $662.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of -25.6% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Analog' to reach $3.14 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Profit- Analog' reaching $1.30 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.50 billion.
Analysts expect 'Operating Profit- Other' to come in at -$28.20 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $130 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Profit- Embedded Processing' of $133.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $258 million.
Over the past month, shares of Texas Instruments have remained unchanged versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Currently, TXN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.