Unveiling Fiserv (FI) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Fiserv (FI - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.25 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.91 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Fiserv metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts expect 'Corporate and Other- Adjusted Revenue' to come in at $4.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.4% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product' should come in at $933.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Processing and services' will reach $4.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.
Fiserv shares have witnessed a change of +12.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FI is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.