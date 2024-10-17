We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unlocking Q3 Potential of A.O. Smith (AOS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from A.O. Smith (AOS - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share, indicating a decline of 8.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $901.55 million, representing a decrease of 3.8% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 12.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific A.O. Smith metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- North America' reaching $708.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' should arrive at $215.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.7%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Operating Earnings (NON-GAAP)- North America' should come in at $161.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $170 million.
Analysts forecast 'Segment Operating Earnings (NON-GAAP)- Rest of World' to reach $18.38 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $23.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Operating Earnings (GAAP)- North America' will reach $170.42 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $170 million.
Analysts expect 'Segment Operating Earnings (GAAP)- Rest of World' to come in at $16.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23.20 million in the same quarter last year.
Shares of A.O. Smith have demonstrated returns of -3.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), AOS is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>