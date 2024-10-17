We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Pentair (PNR) Q3 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that Pentair plc (PNR - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $989.94 million, exhibiting a decline of 1.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Pentair metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Pool' will reach $311.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Industrial & Flow Technologies' to reach $387.20 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Water Solutions' should arrive at $290.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment income (loss)- Pool' should come in at $103.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $90.60 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment income (loss)- Water Solutions' will reach $70.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $68.80 million in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment income (loss)- Industrial & Flow Technologies' of $82.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $77.50 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pentair here>>>
Pentair shares have witnessed a change of +6.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PNR is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>