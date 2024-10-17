Manpower (MAN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, ManpowerGroup (
MAN Quick Quote MAN - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.53 billion, down 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.29, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.48 billion, representing a surprise of +1.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Manpower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues from Services- Americas: $1.05 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year. Revenues from Services- APME: $562.80 million compared to the $544.78 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year. Revenues from Services- Southern Europe: $2.10 billion compared to the $2.04 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year. Revenues from Services- Northern Europe: $828.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $857.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.4%. Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Other Southern Europe: $496.80 million versus $479.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change. Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- France: $1.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%. Revenues from Services- Americas- United States: $697.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $713.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%. Revenues from Services- Americas- Other Americas: $353.10 million compared to the $355.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year. Revenues from Services- Southern Europe- Italy: $419.10 million versus $404.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change. Operating Unit Profit- Corporate expenses: -$30.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$42.10 million.
Shares of Manpower have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
