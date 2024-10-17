Back to top

Truist Financial (TFC) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.09 billion, down 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.97, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89, the EPS surprise was +8.99%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Truist Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3.1% versus 3.1% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Book Value Per Share(BVPS): $44.46 versus $43.23 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total Nonperforming assets: $1.53 billion compared to the $1.53 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases: 0.6% compared to the 0.7% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 57.5% versus 58.1% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 13.2% compared to the 12.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 10.8% versus 10.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Capital Ratio: 15.3% versus 15% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $1.48 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $3.66 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.67 billion.
  • Net Interest Income: $3.66 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.62 billion.
  • Other income: $115 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $76.37 million.
Shares of Truist Financial have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

