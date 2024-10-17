We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Truist Financial (TFC) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2024, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.09 billion, down 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.97, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89, the EPS surprise was +8.99%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Truist Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net interest margin: 3.1% versus 3.1% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Book Value Per Share(BVPS): $44.46 versus $43.23 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Total Nonperforming assets: $1.53 billion compared to the $1.53 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases: 0.6% compared to the 0.7% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Efficiency Ratio: 57.5% versus 58.1% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 13.2% compared to the 12.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 10.8% versus 10.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total Capital Ratio: 15.3% versus 15% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total Noninterest Income: $1.48 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Net interest income (FTE): $3.66 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.67 billion.
- Net Interest Income: $3.66 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.62 billion.
- Other income: $115 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $76.37 million.
Shares of Truist Financial have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.