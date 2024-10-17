We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Commerce (CBSH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Commerce Bancshares (CBSH - Free Report) reported $421.38 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. EPS of $1.07 for the same period compares to $0.91 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $412.85 million, representing a surprise of +2.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Commerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Efficiency Ratio: 56.3% versus 56.6% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Net Interest Margin (Net yield on interest earning assets): 3.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.
- Book value per share: $26.90 versus $25.25 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average total interest earning assets: $30.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $30.11 billion.
- Annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans: 0.2% versus 0.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Tier I Leverage Ratio: 12.3% versus 12% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Non-accrual loans: $18.42 million compared to the $15.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Non-Interest Income: $159.03 million compared to the $152.94 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income: $264.64 million versus $264.41 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Trust fees: $54.69 million compared to the $52.65 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Bank card transaction fees: $47.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $47.95 million.
- Deposit account charges and other fees: $25.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $25.16 million.
Shares of Commerce have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.