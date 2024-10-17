Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Snap-On (SNA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Snap-On (SNA - Free Report) reported $1.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. EPS of $4.70 for the same period compares to $4.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 billion, representing a surprise of -0.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Snap-On performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Commercial & Industrial Group: $365.70 million compared to the $374.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Intersegment eliminations: -$141.90 million compared to the -$146.84 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Repair Systems & Information Group: $422.70 million versus $443.25 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Snap-on Tools Group: $500.50 million compared to the $485.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Financial Services Revenue: $100.40 million compared to the $99.28 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating earnings / (losses)- Financial services: $71.70 million compared to the $71.01 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating earnings / (losses)- Commercial & Industrial Group: $61 million compared to the $59.91 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating earnings / (losses)- Corporate: -$24.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$26.68 million.
  • Operating earnings / (losses)- Snap-on Tools Group: $108.30 million compared to the $106.50 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating earnings / (losses)- Repair Systems & Information Group: $107.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $109.91 million.
Shares of Snap-On have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

