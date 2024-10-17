We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Small-Cap ETF (VB) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 38.6% from its 52-week low price of $174.84/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
VB in Focus
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF offers exposure to the small-capitalization growth segment of the U.S. equity market. It has key holdings in industrials, consumer discretionary, financials, information technology, and healthcare. The product charges 5 bps in annual fees (see: all the Small-Cap Growth ETFs here).
Why the Move?
Given the surge in stock prices, the small-cap segment of the broad stock market has been an area to watch lately. The latest blockbuster jobs and inflation report renewed investors’ confidence in the economy's health. As small-cap companies are more domestically tied, they are poised to outperform when the economy improves.
Additionally, small caps tend to outperform as falling borrowing costs are a tailwind. These companies rely more on debt than their larger-cap peers. Lower rates lead to reduced borrowing costs, helping small businesses to expand their operations easily and result in increased profitability.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, VB has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. Many spaces that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.