Small-Cap ETF (VB) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 38.6% from its 52-week low price of $174.84/share. 

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

VB in Focus

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF offers exposure to the small-capitalization growth segment of the U.S. equity market. It has key holdings in industrials, consumer discretionary, financials, information technology, and healthcare. The product charges 5 bps in annual fees (see: all the Small-Cap Growth ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Given the surge in stock prices, the small-cap segment of the broad stock market has been an area to watch lately. The latest blockbuster jobs and inflation report renewed investors’ confidence in the economy's health. As small-cap companies are more domestically tied, they are poised to outperform when the economy improves.

Additionally, small caps tend to outperform as falling borrowing costs are a tailwind. These companies rely more on debt than their larger-cap peers. Lower rates lead to reduced borrowing costs, helping small businesses to expand their operations easily and result in increased profitability.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, VB has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead. Many spaces that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.


