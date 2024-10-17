We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
USB Stock Up 4.7% as Q3 Earnings Beat on Lower Non-Interest Expenses
Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB - Free Report) rose 4.7% as third-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.03 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1. Results benefited from lower non-interest expenses.
Decrease in Non-Interest Expenses Aids USB’s Results
U.S. Bancorp’s non-interest expenses declined 7.2% year over year to $4.20 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The fall was due to lower other non-interest expenses. Excluding notable items from the prior year, non-interest expenses fell 1%.
Likewise, Citizens Financial Group (CFG - Free Report) and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC - Free Report) witnessed declines in non-interest expenses in the third quarter of 2024.
CFG’s non-interest expenses decreased 2.6% year over year to $1.26 billion, whereas WFC’s non-interest expenses edged down marginally to $13.1 billion.
Other than a decline in non-interest expenses, USB’s capital ratio improved.
U.S. Bancorp’s Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.2% as of Sept. 30, 2024, up from 11.2% in the prior-year quarter. The Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio under the Basel III standardized approach was 10.5%, up from 9.7%.
The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 5.7%, up from the prior-year quarter’s 5%.
Revenue Decline Dampens USB’s Q3 Performance
Total revenues were $6.83 billion, down 2.4% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.88 billion. Declines in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income adversely impacted the top-line performance.
The tax-equivalent NII was $4.17 billion, down 2.4% from the year-ago quarter. The downside was primarily caused by the impacts of higher interest rates on deposit mix and pricing.
Non-interest income moved down 2.4% to $2.69 billion. This was due to the net loss on the sale of securities, decreased service charges and lower other revenues.
Declines in NII and non-interest income hurt U.S. Bancorp’s bottom line, which saw a 1.9% year-over-year dip.
U.S. Bancorp’s credit quality deteriorated during the quarter. As of Sept. 30, 2024, non-performing assets were $1.85 billion, jumping 41.1% from the year-ago period. The increase resulted from higher commercial and commercial real estate non-performing loans.
Total allowance for credit losses was $7.93 billion, up 1.8% year over year. Net charge-offs were $564 million, up from $420 million in the year-ago quarter. The provision for credit losses in the reported quarter was $557 million, up 8.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Currently, U.S. Bancorp carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).