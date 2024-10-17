Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Bank OZK (OZK) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Bank OZK (OZK - Free Report) reported revenue of $423 million, up 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.55, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $419.08 million, representing a surprise of +0.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.53.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bank OZK performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 4.6% compared to the 4.6% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 33% compared to the 33.6% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average total loans: 0.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $33.61 million versus $28.67 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $392.55 million versus $393.75 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $389.40 million compared to the $389.77 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • BOLI income- Increase in cash surrender value: $5.76 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.48 million.
  • Gains (losses) on sales of other assets: $1.30 million compared to the $1.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Loan service, maintenance and other fees: $6.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.35 million.
  • Trust income: $2.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.33 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bank OZK here>>>

Shares of Bank OZK have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bank OZK (OZK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise