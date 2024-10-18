We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
GameStop (GME) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw GameStop (GME - Free Report) ending at $21.36, denoting a -1.41% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.04%.
The video game retailer's stock has climbed by 10.23% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 7.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of GameStop in its forthcoming earnings report. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $900 million, indicating a 16.54% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.01 per share and a revenue of $4.03 billion, demonstrating changes of -83.33% and -23.57%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GameStop. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, GameStop boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, GameStop is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 2166. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.82.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, positioning it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.