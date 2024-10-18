Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Crown (CCK) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Crown Holdings (CCK - Free Report) reported $3.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%. EPS of $1.99 for the same period compares to $1.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.07 billion, representing a surprise of +0.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.81.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Crown performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • External Sales- Americas Beverage: $1.37 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.
  • External Sales- European Beverage: $573 million compared to the $557.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.
  • External Sales- Transit Packaging: $526 million versus $521.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change.
  • External Sales- Other segments: $323 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $356.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.3%.
  • External Sales- Asia Pacific: $284 million compared to the $293.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.5% year over year.
  • Segment Income- Americas Beverage: $280 million versus $241.94 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- European Beverage: $86 million versus $88.10 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- Transit Packaging: $70 million versus $80.46 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- Other segments: $27 million versus $20.80 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- Corporate and other: -$41 million versus -$36.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- Asia Pacific: $50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51.22 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Crown here>>>

Shares of Crown have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise