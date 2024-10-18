We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Netflix (NFLX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2024, Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.82 billion, up 15% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.40, compared to $3.73 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.77 billion, representing a surprise of +0.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.09.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Netflix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Global Streaming Memberships - Paid net membership additions (losses): 5.07 million versus 4.67 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- UCAN - Paid memberships at end of period: 84.8 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 85.05 million.
- APAC - Paid memberships at end of period: 52.6 million compared to the 51.96 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Global Streaming Memberships - Paid memberships at end of period: 282.72 million compared to the 282.76 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- EMEA - Paid memberships at end of period: 96.13 million compared to the 95.61 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- LATAM - Paid memberships at end of period: 49.18 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 49.53 million.
- LATAM - Paid net membership additions (losses): -68 thousand compared to the 853.62 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
- LATAM - Average paying memberships: 49.22 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 49.68 million.
- Revenue- United States and Canada: $4.32 billion versus $4.32 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change.
- Revenue- Asia-Pacific: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19% year over year.
- Revenue- Latin America: $1.24 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.
- Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $3.13 billion versus $3.13 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change.
Shares of Netflix have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.