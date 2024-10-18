Back to top

F.N.B. (FNB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, F.N.B. (FNB - Free Report) reported revenue of $413.02 million, up 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.34, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $409.8 million, representing a surprise of +0.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how F.N.B. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 55.2% versus 53.9% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $42.31 billion compared to the $42.01 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-Performing Loans: $129 million compared to the $112.68 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Mortgage banking operations: $5.54 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.19 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $89.69 million compared to the $89.15 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Insurance commissions and fees: $5.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.98 million.
  • Capital markets income: $6.19 million versus $6.19 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Securities commissions and fees: $7.88 million compared to the $8.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Trust services: $11.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.67 million.
  • Service charges: $24.02 million versus $31.19 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of F.N.B. have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

