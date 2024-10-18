Back to top

Image: Bigstock

OceanFirst (OCFC) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

OceanFirst Financial (OCFC - Free Report) reported $96.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.8%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $92.79 million, representing a surprise of +4.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how OceanFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.8% compared to the 63.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $12.23 billion versus $12.19 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $14.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.94 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $82.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $82.89 million.
  • Bankcard services revenue: $1.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.80 million.
  • Fees and service charges: $6.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.01 million.
  • Income from bank owned life insurance: $1.78 million versus $1.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for OceanFirst here>>>

Shares of OceanFirst have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise