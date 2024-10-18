We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
M/I Homes (MHO) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
In the latest market close, M/I Homes (MHO - Free Report) reached $171.82, with a -1.77% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.04%.
Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 4.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 3.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.77%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of M/I Homes in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 30, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.94, marking a 2.49% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.13 billion, up 7.71% from the year-ago period.
MHO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $19.76 per share and revenue of $4.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.9% and +9.59%, respectively.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for M/I Homes. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, M/I Homes possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, M/I Homes is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.55.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.