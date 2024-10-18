Back to top

Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN - Free Report) reported $16.82 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.4%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was -38.30%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Middlefield Banc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.5% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio: 67.9% compared to the 71.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $1.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.85 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $15.07 million versus $15.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Middlefield Banc have returned +10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

