Compared to Estimates, ABB (ABBNY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, ABB (ABBNY - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.15 billion, up 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.


