Back to top

Image: Bigstock

WaFd (WAFD) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, WaFd (WAFD - Free Report) reported revenue of $188.69 million, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $190.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was +2.94%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how WaFd performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Non-performing Assets: $77.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $77.01 million.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $26.24 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.53 billion.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 57.2% compared to the 57.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.6% versus 2.6% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-performing loans: $69.54 million versus $69.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $15.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.33 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $172.81 million compared to the $173.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for WaFd here>>>

Shares of WaFd have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


WaFd, Inc. (WAFD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise