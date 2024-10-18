Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #24 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE is an explorer and producer of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been nearly 6% downward over the last 60 days.

AGCO Corporation AGCO is an agricultural equipment manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 3% downward over the last 60 days.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. KD is a technology services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Published in

agriculture