MCRI to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect From the Stock
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Oct 23. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.2%.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Q3 Estimates for MCRI
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.37 per share, which indicates a decline of 0.7% from the prior-year level. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $134.5 million, suggesting an improvement of 1.2% from the year-ago reported figure.
Factors to Note
MCRI is expected to witness top-line improvement in the current quarter due to strong growth in its Casino segment. The company has been benefiting from the continued success of its business at Monarch Black Hawk. Its Monarch Black Hawk property has continued to attract mid and upper-tier players from the greater Denver market.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Casino revenues is pegged at $76 million, up 2.7% year over year. The consensus estimate for Food and Beverage, Hotel and Other revenues is pegged at $32.83 million, $19.87 million and $5.43 million, respectively, down 0.4%, 3.6% and 2.5% year over year.
However, it's worth noting that higher operating expenses might have affected the margin for the quarter under review.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Monarch Casino & Resort this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Monarch Casino & Resort has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
