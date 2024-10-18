We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to NextEra (NEE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $8.17 billion, increasing 13.9% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some NextEra metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Florida Power & Light (FPL)' stands at $5.54 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- NextEra Energy Resources (NEER)' will reach $2.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +67.2%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income (Loss)- Florida Power & Light (FPL)' will reach $1.82 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.71 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income (Loss)- NextEra Energy Resources (NEER)' will likely reach $1.09 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $207 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for NextEra here>>>
Shares of NextEra have demonstrated returns of +1.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NEE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>