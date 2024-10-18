We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for Amphenol (APH) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Amphenol (APH - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, indicating an increase of 15.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.77 billion, representing an increase of 17.9% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Amphenol metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Harsh Environment Solutions' reaching $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +26.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Interconnect and Sensor Systems' to reach $1.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.9% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Communications Solutions' of $1.48 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.1%.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Interconnect and Sensor Systems' will reach $276.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $188.90 million in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Communications Solutions' should come in at $313.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $283.30 million in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- Harsh Environment Solutions' will likely reach $254.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $239.10 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Amphenol here>>>
Shares of Amphenol have demonstrated returns of +3.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), APH is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>