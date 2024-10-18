Unveiling Coca-Cola (KO) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Coca-Cola (
KO Quick Quote KO - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $11.61 billion, exhibiting a decline of 2.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Coca-Cola metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Operating Revenue- Global Ventures' will likely reach $787.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net Operating Revenue- North America' to come in at $4.60 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Operating Revenue- Latin America' should come in at $1.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Operating Revenue- Asia Pacific' of $1.36 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Operating Revenues- Europe, Middle East & Africa' stands at $2.15 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Operating Revenue- Bottling investments- Total' reaching $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -23.9%.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Operating Revenue- Corporate- Total' will reach $36.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.7% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Global Venture- Non-GAAP' will reach $79.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $78 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Europe, Middle East & Africa- Non-GAAP' will reach $1.13 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.12 billion.
Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Bottling Investments- Non-GAAP' to reach $86.21 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $123 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income- North America- Non-GAAP' should arrive at $1.27 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.24 billion.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Asia Pacific- Non-GAAP' at $520.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $491 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Coca-Cola here>>> Shares of Coca-Cola have demonstrated returns of -1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Unveiling Coca-Cola (KO) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
