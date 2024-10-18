Commerce Bancshares' Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Commerce Bancshares Inc. ( CBSH Quick Quote CBSH - Free Report) reported its third-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.07, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1. The bottom line also increased 16.3% from the prior-year quarter. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Results benefited from a rise in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. Also, lower provisions were a tailwind. The company recorded an increase in capital ratios in the quarter. However, an increase in expenses hurt the results to some extent.
Net income attributable to common shareholders was $138 million, up 14.4% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $126.5 million.
Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise
Total revenues were $421.4 million, up 7.6% year over year. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $412.8 million.
NII was $262.4 million, up 5.6% year over year. Our estimate for NII was $258.6 million.
Net yield on interest-earning assets expanded 39 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter to 3.50%.
Non-interest income was $159 million, up 11.2% year over year. The rise was driven by an increase in all fee income components. Our estimate for non-interest income was $151.7 million.
Non-interest expenses increased 4.2% year over year to $237.6 million. The rise was due to an increase in almost all cost components, except for net occupancy costs and deposit insurance costs. We had projected expenses of $244.5 million.
Net investment securities gain was $3.9 million, down 9.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The efficiency ratio declined to 56.31% from 58.15% in the year-ago quarter. A fall in the efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.
As of Sept. 30, 2024, total loans were $17.09 billion, down marginally from the prior-quarter end. Total deposits as of the same date were $25.24 billion, which rose 3.9% from the end of the previous quarter. Our estimates for deposits were $25.79 billion.
Asset Quality Improves
Provision for credit losses was $9.1 million, which decreased 21.5% from the prior-year quarter. Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.94%, decreasing 1 bp year over year.
The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was 0.22%, down from 0.23% in the year-earlier quarter.
However, non-accrual loans to total loans were 0.11%, up 6 bps from the prior-year quarter.
Capital Ratios Improve, Profitability Ratios Mixed
As of Sept. 30, 2024, the Tier I leverage ratio was 12.31%, up from 10.87% in the year-ago quarter. Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 10.47% from the prior-year quarter’s 7.78%.
At the end of the third quarter, the return on total average assets was 1.80%, up from the year-ago period’s 1.49%. Return on average equity was 16.81% compared with 17.73% in the prior-year quarter.
Share Repurchase Update
In the reported quarter, the company repurchased 0.7 million shares at an average price of $62.39.
Our Take
Commerce Bancshares’ revenues are expected to be driven by decent loan demand and its balance sheet repositioning strategy. Its efforts to bolster fee income is encouraging. However, rising expenses remain a near-term headwind.
Currently, Commerce Bancshares carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Performance of Other Banks Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( HBAN Quick Quote HBAN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings per share of 35 cents.
HBAN’s results have reflected improvements in fee income and average loan and deposit balances. The strong capital position was another positive. However, a fall in NII and elevated expenses were headwinds.
First Horizon Corporation’s ( FHN Quick Quote FHN - Free Report) third-quarter adjusted earnings per share (excluding notable items) of 42 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. Moreover, the figure increased 55.6% year over year.
FHN’s results benefited from a rise in NII and non-interest income. Also, an increase in deposits and lower provisions were other positives. However, a rise in expenses and a fall in loan balances were major headwinds.
Image: Shutterstock
Commerce Bancshares' Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH - Free Report) reported its third-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.07, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1. The bottom line also increased 16.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Results benefited from a rise in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. Also, lower provisions were a tailwind. The company recorded an increase in capital ratios in the quarter. However, an increase in expenses hurt the results to some extent.
Net income attributable to common shareholders was $138 million, up 14.4% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $126.5 million.
Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise
Total revenues were $421.4 million, up 7.6% year over year. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $412.8 million.
NII was $262.4 million, up 5.6% year over year. Our estimate for NII was $258.6 million.
Net yield on interest-earning assets expanded 39 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter to 3.50%.
Non-interest income was $159 million, up 11.2% year over year. The rise was driven by an increase in all fee income components. Our estimate for non-interest income was $151.7 million.
Non-interest expenses increased 4.2% year over year to $237.6 million. The rise was due to an increase in almost all cost components, except for net occupancy costs and deposit insurance costs. We had projected expenses of $244.5 million.
Net investment securities gain was $3.9 million, down 9.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The efficiency ratio declined to 56.31% from 58.15% in the year-ago quarter. A fall in the efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.
As of Sept. 30, 2024, total loans were $17.09 billion, down marginally from the prior-quarter end. Total deposits as of the same date were $25.24 billion, which rose 3.9% from the end of the previous quarter. Our estimates for deposits were $25.79 billion.
Asset Quality Improves
Provision for credit losses was $9.1 million, which decreased 21.5% from the prior-year quarter. Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.94%, decreasing 1 bp year over year.
The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was 0.22%, down from 0.23% in the year-earlier quarter.
However, non-accrual loans to total loans were 0.11%, up 6 bps from the prior-year quarter.
Capital Ratios Improve, Profitability Ratios Mixed
As of Sept. 30, 2024, the Tier I leverage ratio was 12.31%, up from 10.87% in the year-ago quarter. Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 10.47% from the prior-year quarter’s 7.78%.
At the end of the third quarter, the return on total average assets was 1.80%, up from the year-ago period’s 1.49%. Return on average equity was 16.81% compared with 17.73% in the prior-year quarter.
Share Repurchase Update
In the reported quarter, the company repurchased 0.7 million shares at an average price of $62.39.
Our Take
Commerce Bancshares’ revenues are expected to be driven by decent loan demand and its balance sheet repositioning strategy. Its efforts to bolster fee income is encouraging. However, rising expenses remain a near-term headwind.
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Currently, Commerce Bancshares carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Banks
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings per share of 35 cents.
HBAN’s results have reflected improvements in fee income and average loan and deposit balances. The strong capital position was another positive. However, a fall in NII and elevated expenses were headwinds.
First Horizon Corporation’s (FHN - Free Report) third-quarter adjusted earnings per share (excluding notable items) of 42 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. Moreover, the figure increased 55.6% year over year.
FHN’s results benefited from a rise in NII and non-interest income. Also, an increase in deposits and lower provisions were other positives. However, a rise in expenses and a fall in loan balances were major headwinds.