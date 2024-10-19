We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cheniere Energy Gets FERC Approval for New LNG Supply Line Startup
Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) is inching closer toward producing the first liquefied natural gas from the expansion project at its Corpus Christi Terminal in Texas. The company has hit a milestone with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) approval for the start-up of a supply line at the expansion project.
The go-ahead from the regulatory body allows Cheniere to transport the liquefied natural gas to the storage facilities from the plant. From there, the gas would be moved further to a LNG tanker for export.
Cheniere Energy is the second-largest producer of natural gas globally. Being the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas in the United States, the company has played a major role in making United States the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas.
The company expects its Corpus Christi Stage 3 facility to have a production capacity of around 10 million metric tons (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas per year with seven gas-processing units. LNG look forward to achieving the first liquefied natural gas production from Stage 3 of the facility by year-end 2024. The Corpus Christi Stage 3 facility should help in expanding Cheniere’s export capacity.
LNG’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks
Currently, LNG carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
