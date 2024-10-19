We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM - Free Report) standing at $58.73, reflecting a +1.98% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.63%.
The the stock of company has risen by 0.47% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 0.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.07, marking a 51.87% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $335.48 million, indicating a 3.81% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $14.37 per share and a revenue of $1.28 billion, demonstrating changes of +15.42% and -2.01%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.91% decrease. Navios Maritime Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.01. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.61 for its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.