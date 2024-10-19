We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.82, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 7.38% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 7, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 70.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.98 billion, unchanged from the prior-year quarter.
WBD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$4.50 per share and revenue of $40.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -251.56% and -2.08%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Warner Bros. Discovery. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.78% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Warner Bros. Discovery presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.