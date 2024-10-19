We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $49, indicating a -0.18% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.63%.
The company's stock has climbed by 38.09% in the past month, exceeding the Construction sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.54, showcasing a 5.26% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.2 million, up 12.03% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for M-tron Industries, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. M-tron Industries, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, M-tron Industries, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.72. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.79.
We can additionally observe that MPTI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Engineering - R and D Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.