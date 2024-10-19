We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The most recent trading session ended with Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB - Free Report) standing at $10.81, reflecting a +1.22% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 48.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 1.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 12, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.11, down 37.5% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $102.74 million, indicating a 51.85% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
RKLB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.39 per share and revenue of $422.7 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.63% and +72.82%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.25% increase. At present, Rocket Lab USA, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.