Compared to Estimates, Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.04 billion, up 16.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.84, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.65, the EPS surprise was +11.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Intuitive Surgical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total System Units Placed - Total Company: 379 versus 316 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Da Vinci Surgical System Installed Base: 9,539 versus 9,498 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total System Units Placed - United States: 219 versus 160 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Product (Instruments and accessories and Systems): $1.71 billion versus $1.66 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.
  • Revenue- Services: $328.90 million compared to the $332.31 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Systems: $445 million versus $417.75 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.3% change.
  • Revenue- Instruments and accessories: $1.26 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18% year over year.
  • Gross profit- Service: $220.10 million versus $225.36 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Product: $1.15 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion.
Shares of Intuitive Surgical have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

