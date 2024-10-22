We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
In its upcoming report, Edwards Lifesciences (EW - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, reflecting an increase of 13.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.58 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 15.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Edwards Lifesciences metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies' to reach $87.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +66.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Surgical Structural Heart' reaching $262.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement' should come in at $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Europe' should arrive at $359.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Outside of the United States' at $639.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- United States' to come in at $952.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.5% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Japan' will reach $117.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Rest of World' will reach $162.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.8%.
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences have demonstrated returns of +5.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), EW is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.