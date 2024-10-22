Back to top

Gear Up for Wabtec (WAB) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.87 per share, reflecting an increase of 10% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.64 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Wabtec metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Sales to external customers- Transit Segment' to come in at $681.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales to external customers- Freight Segment' will likely reach $1.96 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment' will reach $80.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $68 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment' reaching $332.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $327 million.

Shares of Wabtec have experienced a change of +6.7% in the past month compared to the +4.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WAB is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.


