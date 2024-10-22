We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stay Ahead of the Game With DexCom (DXCM) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, DexCom (DXCM - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, reflecting a decline of 14% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $991.55 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.7%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific DexCom metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Hardware' will reach $49.44 million. The estimate points to a change of -51.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Sensor and other' should arrive at $941.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- United States' to reach $719.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- International' will reach $265.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.4% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for DexCom here>>>
Shares of DexCom have experienced a change of +2.8% in the past month compared to the +4.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DXCM is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.