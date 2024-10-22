Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Alpine Income (PINE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Alpine Income (PINE - Free Report) reported $13.48 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.6%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares to -$0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.08 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +12.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Alpine Income performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other Revenue: $0.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.09 million.
  • Revenues- Interest Income from Commercial Loans and Investments: $1.66 million versus $1.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Interest Income from Commercial Loans and Investments: $1.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.06 million.
  • Revenues- Other Revenue: $0.10 million versus $0.09 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Alpine Income here>>>

Shares of Alpine Income have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise