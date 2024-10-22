Back to top

Preferred Bank (PFBC) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Preferred Bank (PFBC - Free Report) reported revenue of $72.31 million, down 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.46, compared to $2.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $68.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.39, the EPS surprise was +2.93%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Preferred Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 30.6% compared to the 29.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.1% compared to the 3.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $6.68 billion compared to the $6.78 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income before provision for credit losses: $68.85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.81 million.
  • Total noninterest income: $3.46 million compared to the $3.26 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Preferred Bank here>>>

Shares of Preferred Bank have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

