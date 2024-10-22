Novartis Gets CHMP Recommendation for Kisqali in Broader Population

Novartis ( NVS Quick Quote NVS - Free Report) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended granting approval to the breast cancer drug Kisqali (ribociclib) for a broader patient population.
The CHMP adopted a positive opinion for the marketing authorization for Kisqali for the adjuvant treatment of adults with hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HR+/HER2-) early breast cancer (EBC), at high risk of disease recurrence, including those with node-negative disease.
Kisqali is a selective cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, a class of drugs that help slow cancer progression by inhibiting two proteins — cyclin-dependent kinase 4 and 6 (CDK4/6).
The positive CHMP decision for a broad population of patients diagnosed with HR+/HER2- EBC at high risk of recurrence is based on robust data from the late-stage NATALEE study.
Data from the study showed that Kisqali plus endocrine therapy (ET), compared to ET alone, lowered the risk of cancer recurrence by 25.1% in patients with stage II and III HR+/HER2- EBC. The combination also demonstrated a consistent, clinically meaningful invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) benefit across key pre-specified subgroups.
Data from the pivotal trial also showed that Kisqali's safety profile at the 400mg dose was well-tolerated, with generally low-grade symptomatic adverse events.
Following the CHMP’s positive recommendation, the European Commission (EC) will take a final decision within approximately two months.
Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Europe. HR+/HER2- is the most common subtype and accounts for approximately 70% of all breast cancers. More than 40% of these are diagnosed in stage II or III.
Per estimates, patients with stage II or III HR+/HER2- EBC face a significant risk of cancer recurrence, often as incurable metastatic disease, despite adjuvant ET and regardless of nodal involvement.
A potential approval of Kisqali will provide an effective and tolerable adjuvant treatment option for these patients, mitigating the risk of recurrence in a broader patient population, including those with high-risk node-negative disease.
Novartis added that Kisqali could nearly double the number of patients eligible for CDK4/6 inhibitor adjuvant therapy.
Please note that Kisqali was approved as a treatment for EBC by the FDA in September 2024.
The drug is approved as a treatment for metastatic breast cancer patients in several countries, including the United States and EU.
Kisqali: A Top Drug for NVS
Kisqali is one of the key growth drivers for NVS, which is now a pure-play innovative medicine company focused on core therapeutic areas — cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience and oncology.
It is one of the leading breast cancer drugs in the United States and outside the country, with a dominant market share. The drug generated sales worth $1.3 billion in the first half of 2024.
Last year, the FDA also expanded
Eli Lilly’s ( LLY Quick Quote LLY - Free Report) Verzenio’s (abemaciclib) indication. Verzenio, a CDK4/6 inhibitor, was approved in combination with ET for the adjuvant treatment of HR+HER2-, node-positive, EBC at a high risk of recurrence.
Sales of Verzenio totaled $2.4 billion in the first half of 2024.
Eli Lilly is witnessing a stupendous run in 2024, riding high on the success of its GLP-1 drugs — Mounjaro and Zepbound.
