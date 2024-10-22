Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ServisFirst (SFBS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS - Free Report) reported $123.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. EPS of $1.10 for the same period compares to $0.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $120.7 million, representing a surprise of +2.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ServisFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 36.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 37.6%.
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average loans: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.
  • Average Balance - Interest-earning Assets: $16.12 billion compared to the $15.71 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Credit card income: $1.93 million compared to the $2.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $115.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $112.22 million.
  • Total Non-interest income: $8.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.55 million.
  • Increase in cash surrender value life insurance (Bank-owned life insurance income): $2.11 million versus $1.87 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $2.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.27 million.
  • Mortgage banking: $1.35 million versus $1.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other Operating Income: $0.82 million versus $0.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for ServisFirst here>>>

Shares of ServisFirst have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise