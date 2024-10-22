We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $52.54, demonstrating a -1.11% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.27%.
The the stock of company has risen by 33.69% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 7, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.14, reflecting a 180% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $149.94 million, up 11.43% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.62 per share and revenue of $565.75 million. These totals would mark changes of -10.71% and +10.16%, respectively, from last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Upstart Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.28% downward. At present, Upstart Holdings, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UPST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.